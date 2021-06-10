DUI suspect crashes near downtown Nashville, accused of assaulting law enforcement officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement and crashing near downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Anton Patterson, 33, was speeding more than 100 miles per hour on I-24 around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper tried pulling him over.

Anton Patterson (Courtesy: MNPD)

He exited I-24 onto Spring Street, then turned onto Cowan Street. The vehicle sped off but the trooper did not pursue the car.

The report stated that the trooper saw Patterson’s vehicle slow down and hit two parked cars, and nearby construction workers had to get out of the way of being hit. He got out of the car and laid on his stomach. After being placed in handcuffs, the trooper tried placing Patterson in his car but he resisted, and spit on the officer.



(Source: WKRN)

Other law enforcement officers responded to help, but the report stated Patterson tried to kick out the car’s window and kicked two officers. The trooper said they were able to calm Patterson down after calling his wife on the phone.

He admitted he’d been drinking and police learned he had a revoked driver’s license. His charges include assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and DUI.