BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned business in Unionville was destroyed when a man accused of drunk driving crashed into the rear of the building early Monday morning.

The crash was happened around 1:50 a.m. at Morning Glory Donuts, which is located at 3627 Highway 41A North.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported 37-year-old Robert Leth, of Shelbyville, was driving a 2010 Ford Escape east on Unionville-Chapel Hill Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at Halls Mill Road.

Leth then crossed Halls Mill Road, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rear of the Morning Glory Donuts building with the Ford’s front end, according to the THP. He reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He was charged with driving under the influence.

Morning Glory Donuts posted about the crash on social media, asking for prayers for the business owner, Roscoe Williams, as the shop will be closed until further notice.

“My father worked so hard to make his dream a reality and for this to happen is completely devastating,” a family member captioned the post.

No additional information was immediately released.