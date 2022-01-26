NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – DUI checkpoints will be set in two Middle Tennessee counties this Friday in a joint effort to enhance traffic safety.

Metro Traffic Unit officers alongside the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will set up a checkpoint on Franklin Road near Old Hickory Boulevard in Davidson County.

According to Metro police, in Nashville, 38% of fatal crashes in 2021 involved alcohol or drug impairment.

Last year, approximately 1,200 crashes in Davidson County involved drivers operating vehicles under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit will also conduct DUI checks this Friday on Franklin Road near Wilson Pike Circle.

Brentwood’s Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with sobriety checkpoints in Williamson County.

In Williamson County, 21.9% of crashes that resulted in fatal and serious injuries were alcohol-related.