BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three years ago, the Brentwood Police Department lost its first officer in the line of duty.

Officer Destin Legieza, 30, was killed after a drunk driver crossed over the yellow line on Franklin Road and collided with him on June 18, 2020.

Then-24-year-old Ashley Kroese, whose blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, was accused of crashing into Legieza.

In February 2022, Kroese was found guilty on all counts related to the deadly crash:

Vehicular homicide (intoxication)

Vehicular homicide (0.08% alcohol consumption or greater)

Vehicular homicide (reckless conduct)

Reckless aggravated assault resulting in death

Then, in March 2022, Kroese was sentenced to eight years in prison for those charges. However, the judge said she would only have to serve 30% of the term, the equivalent of 2.5 years. Her driver’s license was also suspended for five years.

Legieza, who had a family history in law enforcement, served with Brentwood Police for five years before he died. In fact, News 2 interviewed Legieza in July 2018 after he and another officer were nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 65.

“Destin was more than a police officer. He was a husband, he was a son, he was a grandson, he was a best friend to a lot of people, so the layers of loss became real for us,” said Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey.

Just over three years after Legieza’s death, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit will lead a sobriety checkpoint in an effort to prevent more alcohol-related tragedies.

“This is one of the most preventable crimes out there, and I think that’s what made Destin’s loss hurt so much more because it was such a preventable thing, that if she had made a different choice, that this would have never happened,” Hickey explained.

The checkpoint runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 23, between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle. It will be conducted with the help of the Brentwood, Franklin, and Metro Nashville police departments, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Maybe one day we’ll get to a point where we won’t find any impaired drivers and we can stop doing the checkpoint, but so far, every time we’ve done it, we have found some impaired drivers,” the Brentwood police chief added.

In 2022, more than 200 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Williamson County. In addition, approximately 19% of the deadly crashes involved alcohol.

“Every day reminds us that it could happen to any of us, that life is precious,” Hickey said. “We’re grateful for every day and we try to honor his memory by doing this.”