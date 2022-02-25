COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week’s heavy rain is still impacting parts of Middle Tennessee. The Duck River in Columbia is flooding nearby roads and parks.

Riverwalk Park is underwater and throughout the day, people have taken pictures of the high water level. The park is on the banks of the river and the water is almost to bridge level.

One of the people looking at the water level was longtime resident Gary Ruppel. He has studied the Duck River for years and considers this kind of flooding rare.

“I have actually seen the water ten feet higher than what it is now,” Ruppel said. “If you live in Columbia, you know how the river works.”

According to the National Weather Service, at noon Friday the Duck River in Columbia was 39 feet high. They estimate the river to go out of flood stage Sunday.

The record height listed for the Duck River is 51.75 feet on February 14, 1948.