DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several areas northwest of Metro Nashville are under a red flag warning, which means critical fire weather conditions could occur.

“The month of October is extremely dry here in Middle Tennessee, and if we are issuing red flag warnings, it is probably the month of October,” Scott Unger, Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Nashville said.

Cities northwest of Nashville like Dickson are under a red flag warning.

“It doesn’t take much in these dry conditions, any cigarette butt laying around, then the wind picks up and it gives it the oxygen it needs,” Richard Greer, Dickson Fire Chief said.

Last week, the city of Dickson issued a burn ban. Chief Greer told News 2 the burn ban will stay in place for now, especially as they are under a red flag warning.

“It’s very common out west, but we don’t deal with these very high conditions during a regular basis,” Ugner said.

However, Ugner said it is very common to be this dry in the month of October.

“But the downside is we added 19 days in September to that dryness, which led to us to 30 days in Nashville with only a hundredth of an inch of rain,” Ugner said. “It has only happened six other times in Middle Tennessee history.”

And even with Wednesday’s storms and rain expected this weekend, Ugner said it’s still not going to be a drought buster.

“If you do see a red flag warning, just hold off on burning that day. That will make sure everyone is safe and you don’t have to worry about any wild fires, brush fires or grass fires spreading,” he said.

Ugner said more areas of Middle Tennessee, including the metro area, will end up with dryer conditions on Friday, so Nashville could end up seeing a red flag warning as well.