LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

On Friday night, Lebanon police say an officer patrolling on North Cumberland Street made a traffic stop on a vehicle. Officials say a K9 unit arrived on scene to help assist the officer with the stop.

Source: Lebanon Police Department

While searching the vehicle, officers found multiple narcotics that appeared to packaged for resale.

Lebanon police say the driver was arrested at the scene and had close to $700 seized during the investigation.

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple drugs charges and drug paraphernalia. The driver’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

No other information was immediately released.