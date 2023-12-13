WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hermitage man is facing a number of charges after a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Wilson County led to the discovery of various drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and a loaded gun.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Cody Brummett was patrolling in the Mt. Juliet area on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when he performed a traffic stop near Providence Marketplace because of a vehicle registration violation.

The driver — identified by officials as 31-year-old Shaquile Devonte Finch of Hermitage — was accompanied by a male passenger from Wilson County. While interacting with the motorists, Brummett reportedly smelled illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle, which gave him probable cause for a search.

Authorities said Finch had substantial amounts of drugs in his possession — including marijuana, cocaine, powder fentanyl, pressed fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills — along with more than $30,000 and a loaded 9mm handgun within reach.

Brummett’s roadside investigation confirmed all of the aforementioned items belonged to Finch, the sheriff’s office said.

(Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, Finch was promptly arrested for the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) for resale

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) for resale

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine) for resale

Simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Meanwhile, the passenger was reportedly released at the scene without being charged.

“Deputy Brummet’s swift actions exemplify our commitment to ensuring the safety of our community,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “This arrest underscores the importance of proactive policing in removing dangerous substances from our streets. We remain dedicated to upholding the law and preserving the well-being of Wilson County residents.”

Authorities said the ongoing investigation will lead to Finch’s arraignment in the Wilson County General Sessions Court at a later date.