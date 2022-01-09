LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department is crediting its new license plate recognition system for the arrest of a wanted suspect.

The police department recently rolled out the technology through Lebanon to help identify vehicles that are stolen, find subjects that are wanted and recognize stolen license plates.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the LPR system named SafeNet was able to assist in a drug bust arrest during its first installment.

The technology captured a wanted suspect and upon a traffic stop officers were able to find fentanyl, cocaine, and two types of prescription drugs inside the vehicle.

Source: Lebanon Police Department

Officers also found 30 blank COVID vaccination cards, 10 blank positive test result forms, and 10 negative test result forms in the suspect’s possession.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Lebanon Police arrested the suspect on narcotics and possession charges.