NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drugs are being trafficked through the Nashville International Airport. Just this week, police arrested two people after catching them with drugs.

One man had eight grams of meth in his luggage. Another had 11 pounds of fentanyl, enough to kill more than 2 million people.

Both the number of overdose deaths in Middle Tennessee and the number of drugs being trafficked into Tennessee are on the rise.

“I think it’s gotten worse because if we watch, just track the number of overdoses that we have, it continues to climb. They’re not going down at all, they’re going up,” says Captain Clay Anderson, of the Humphreys County Criminal Investigation Division.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Tommy Farmer, Director of the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, says multi-kilogram fentanyl is being seized on a week to bi-weekly basis in Tennessee.

“In addition to that 11, that seizure at the airport, which is a significant seizure, and more than enough fentanyl to kill everybody in that airport, we’ve had seizures that were three, four times that already in this state within the last 30 days,” Farmer said.

Within the last 30 days in Humphreys County, Captain Anderson said they are also seeing a high number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

“We’ve had two overdose deaths in the last 30 days, and multiple overdoses in the last 30 days. I don’t know the number of those but we’ve had several near deaths. Deputy sheriffs are using Narcan more frequently than they use any other tool that they have. That speaks volumes there alone,” Anderson explained.

Anderson believes the border plays a role in the amount of fentanyl being brought into the United States. He said that’s not going to stop until the demand stops, but the demand is higher than ever right now, especially here in this state.

“It’s very high. I’m really surprised that it’s gotten so much,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s warning to those that use, “People don’t use drugs to kill themselves, they use drugs to get out of an environment that they’re in, or feel better at the time. They don’t mean to overdose. But the fentanyl is the problem and you never know what you’re buying anymore. They think they’re getting heroin, and they’re actually getting something else and the results can be deadly.”