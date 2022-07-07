SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drug agent with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force had a close call the morning of July 6 during a traffic stop with a felon who had narcotics and multiple loaded weapons.

It began around 10 am Wednesday morning, as a drug agent was doing interdiction on Interstate 65 North in Sumner County. The 18th Judicial Drug Task Force officer spotted a car with blacked-out windows and a hazy cover on the rear license plate.

By the time he got the 22-year-old driver to stop, the vehicles had entered Robertston County.

According to the drug officer, Tobias Smith gave the officer his license and registration. He exited his vehicle, but still had his keys to his still-running Infiniti Q50.

“The window tint on the sedan is so dark I was unable to see inside the vehicle,” the agent said.

When the officer approached the car, he said he smelled the strong odor of marijuana and saw a partially smoked blunt. The officer says the Nashville man admits he had been smoking.

The officer said he then saw an extended magazine wedged between the driver’s seat and door. “To me, that indicates there is more than likely a firearm in the vehicle.”

With the 22-year-old out of the vehicle, the agent asked Smith to turn off his car. He said Smith refused and was confrontational about the officer wanting to shut off the car and search it.

Sensing a growing confrontation, the agent called for backup while trying to keep things calm on the side of the interstate with Smith.

It’s then that two off-duty Goodlettsville cops happen by the traffic stop and the drug agent flagged them down. The officers stop. They don’t know what the drug agent wants, but they realize he wants help, so they put on their vests and join the DTF agent.

According to the agent, when he attempted to get Smith’s keys and detain Smith, Smith resisted, and there was a struggle.

According to the agent, all four men go to the asphalt as officers get the handcuffs on Smith.

“So when I attempted to grab his arm he pulled away and began to fight with myself and the other two officers while we tried to apprehend him or detain him,” the agent said.

Smith is eventually handcuffed without further incident and the agent said no one got injured.

A search of the Infiniti yields:

370 grams of pot

100 grams of meth

70 grams of cocaine

2 loaded handguns (1 of which is stolen)

While in the back of the squad car, Smith called to the agent. That’s when he admitted he had another 10 grams of cocaine that he was hiding in his crotch.

The agent said Smith knew he was going to jail, and bringing drugs into a penal institution is another felony charge.

“And after being Mirandized, Mr. Smith said he did sell narcotics because he was a convicted felon and could not find work elsewhere. And he knew the Glock was stolen and he didn’t care, and he knew that he was probably going to jail for quite some time because of what I had found.”

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Mr. Smith was on probation under community supervision from June 2021 until June of this year when TDOC officials said his case was just closed.

Metro Police tell News 2 that two months before his case was closed, he was arrested for a felony probation violation.

According to DTF agents, ironically, Smith was supposed to be in Sumner County Court on Thursday on unrelated drugs and weapons charges out of Hendersonville.

Tobias Smith is in the Sumner County jail under numerous felonies that include Possession w/Intent SCH VI

Poss w/intent SCH II, Poss w/intent Meth, drug paraphernalia, felon in poss firearm, poss of a firearm during dangerous felony, window tint, improper display, theft under $1000.

His bond is $120,000.