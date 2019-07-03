Drowning victim’s body recovered from Cheatham Co. dam

CHEATHAM COUNTY (WKRN) — Officials have recovered the body of a man who never resurfaced while swimming at the Cheatham County Dam on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 19-year-old man was swimming in the beach area with his brother. The man reportedly went past the buoys and was swept underwater by a strong current. He did not resurface.

Officials said the man’s body was recovered just before 8 p.m. where he went under.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Galen Jones of Clarksville.

His body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

