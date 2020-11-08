‘Dropout Factories’: See which high schools in Nashville earned the title, where they stand now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular Netflix documentary is shedding light on the many challenges facing America’s public education system. It turns out some of the schools once coined as “dropout factories” are right here in Nashville.

Dr. Robert Balfanz is the director of the Everyone Graduates Center and is one of the key researchers featured in “Waiting for Superman.”

His research revealed that in the early 2000s, eight Metro Nashville High Schools met his criteria for a term called dropout factories.

“Back in 2005-2006 we did have a 58% graduation rate, and so we were failing our young people,” said Donna Gilly, Director of the Academies of Nashville.

Nashville schools were not the only ones who made the list. Dr. Balfanz identified hundreds across the country.

“Where dropout factories came from was that in these schools, we found that it was a very mechanical process that kids would come in, often under prepared, often under supported, and we kind of concentrated our highest needs kids in a subset of schools not assigned for that level of need,” Dr. Balfanz said.

This is the very research is what inspired Nashville public schools to do better. MNPS created a community-wide program called The Academies of Nashville.

“We began to look at our high schools not as these large, comprehensive organizations that have 25 to 2,800 students in them, but that we break them down into smaller learning communities of smaller cohorts of students,” Gilley said.

The program identifies students’ interests and strengths and creates a curriculum and learning community that fits those needs.

“You’re going to have your English, your math, your science, your social studies, your CTE pathway teachers, your counselors, all of those people meet together once a week for interdisciplinary team planning,” Gilley said.

The program also works to catch students who are struggling early.

“We really started creating an opportunity where we are being proactive instead of reactive. And that is looking at indicator flags of attendance, behavior, and academic performance. And that data is updated every single night,” Gilley said.

One common theme between dropout factories were students coming from high poverty communities who struggled with disproportionate opportunities. MNPS also worked hard to meet these needs.

“We have the backpack program, we have clothes closets, we have a HERO program for our students who are experiencing homelessness in their families,” said Megan Cusson-Lark, MNPS Executive Director of School Counseling. “So, I think another key to that is also to ensure that the most basic needs are met.”

With all of these elements, MNPS turned things around in a big way. In 2020, the district saw a 82.4% graduation rate. For years, percentages have been in the 80s.

“I think they’re actually one of the success stories in this work. They had a number of their neighborhood high schools that were really struggling and that’s not the case anymore,” Dr. Balfanz said.

Although Nashville is one success story, he admits the country still has a long road ahead to get public schools where they need to be. A fight he says is now critical more than ever due to the pandemic.

“We made a lot of progress, but we haven’t solved it. And there’s still too many kids not graduating or not graduating on time, and they are usually now the most vulnerable kids, foster care kids, homeless kids, English language learners, kids living in concentrated poverty,” Dr. Balfanz said. “We have to sort of double down, coming out of COVID and we’ll probably have some loss there and figure out sort of how to finish the job.”

For MNPS, school leaders say perhaps the biggest thing at stake is getting students out of generational poverty situations. In Nashville, people who graduate high school make an average of $10,000 per year than those who don’t.