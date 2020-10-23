Drop off unused prescription drugs at 2 Middle Tennessee Kroger stores this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a national effort this weekend to put a dent in the overdose crisis affecting Tennessee and the country.

Kroger Health and Cardinal Health are partnering with law enforcement to host drug drop-off events Saturday. The goal is to keep medication out of the hands of people who might misuse it.

This is a part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back Day. The DEA does this twice a year to eliminate the potential danger for millions of Americans. According to a 2018 study, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

On Saturday, Kroger, Cardinal Health and their law enforcement partners will be accepting unused and expired pills, liquids, gels and patches at two Middle Tennessee Kroger stores.

Many Spring collection days were canceled due to COVID-19, so this will be the first opportunity this year, for many people to safely dispose of their medication.

“We are really looking forward to being back out there this fall, we have seen with that cadence, people really utilizing that, and our law enforcement partners are telling us the drop boxes that our at their facilities that are available in between are also being utilized heavily, now that we have that knowledge and we continue to help people better understand that,” said Jim Knight, Kroger Health Pharmacy Practice Coordinator.

Bring your unused and expired pills to the Kroger stores in White House on Highway 76 and Thompson’s Station on Trader’s Way. The hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to find other locations.