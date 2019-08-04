Drivers wait hours in detour traffic with I-24 repairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s known for rush hour and occasional event traffic, but people out driving Saturday were not expecting the interstate closure to have such an impact.

Traffic back-ups started at 9 p.m. Friday night when the Tennessee Department of Transportation shut down the east loop of I-24 for bridge repairs on Woodland and Main streets.

Several people sitting in traffic on 2nd Avenue Saturday afternoon told News 2 they were trying to get to the Titans kickoff party at Nissan Stadium. Some were working and said they were just losing gas and money.

“I was here this morning putting up the job, we were doing lighting, and it as even worse… it was about supposed to be a 15 minute drive and we were here for 45,” Reilly Puster with Bright Event Productions told News 2, “I was sitting down there for about 10 minutes just to get through this and I’m probably going to sit here for another 10 it’s a little crazy, not going to lie. Then we have to come back and do it all again.”

The closure is also causing more traffic on Interstate 40 and 65.

The I-24 eastbound on-ramp at Shelby Avenue and the I-24 westbound on-ramp at Spring Street are still open to traffic.

The interstate will re-open Monday morning at 5 a.m.