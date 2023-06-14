FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four motorists helped an elderly couple escape their burning home Wednesday morning.

The Franklin Fire Department said Ilda Aguirre and Sondra Hale were driving on Lewisburg Avenue in separate vehicles when they both saw a two-story historic home engulfed in flames. Both Aguirre and Hale immediately stopped, called 911, and got out of their vehicles to help.

According to the fire department, another man and another woman also rushed in to help; one of them reportedly even went into the burning home to evacuate the couple.

Crews arrived on scene just after 7:45 a.m. and found heavy black smoke and the fire rapidly extending up the exterior of the house toward the roof. Firefighters used hose lines to quickly get the fire under control and searched the home to make sure everyone was out, according to officials.

First responders were able to save the historic home and kept the damage to an estimated $100,000, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. King also said the fire started on the exterior of the home, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Investigators said no one was injured.

The fire department is asking anyone who knows the names of the unidentified man and woman who helped the couple evacuate is asked to call 615-791-3270 or email jamie.melton@franklintn.gov so officials can recognize their bravery.