HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage.

According to police, the crash happened overnight around 12:48 a.m. in the 4550 block of Baton Rouge Drive.

Officials have labeled the incident as a “hit-and-run” crash and say the driver fled the scene shortly after crashing into the front yard.

No injuries were reported to anyone at the home, no arrests were made and a suspect has yet to be identified.

Metro police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.