HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage.
According to police, the crash happened overnight around 12:48 a.m. in the 4550 block of Baton Rouge Drive.
Officials have labeled the incident as a “hit-and-run” crash and say the driver fled the scene shortly after crashing into the front yard.
No injuries were reported to anyone at the home, no arrests were made and a suspect has yet to be identified.
Metro police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.