Driver sought after THP pursuit ends with crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for the driver who fled from Tennessee Highway Patrol during a brief pursuit early Friday morning.

Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Robertson County because the driver was speeding and improperly passing other cars, according to THP. When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle then crashed around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 76 in Springfield. The driver reportedly ran off and has not been located.

No additional information was immediately released.

