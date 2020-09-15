Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville Monday night.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to Charlotte Avenue near Lellyett Street, not far from White Bridge Pike, where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The male pedestrian was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives said the driver left the scene after the fatal crash, so no vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.