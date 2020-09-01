Driver sought after crash on I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash on an interstate exit ramp in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. on the exit ramp from Interstate 24 westbound to Bell Road after police said the driver slammed into a guardrail, causing the vehicle to flip.

When first responders arrived, they said they located the vehicle involved, but the driver was gone.

Police were trying to locate the driver to make sure the person was not seriously injured and to determine a cause.

The investigation is ongoing.