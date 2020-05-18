Driver Services Centers reopen after closing for 2 months amid COVID-19



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All Driver Services Centers, with the exception of the Shelbyville Driver Services Center, are now open and are taking additional precautions to protect the health and safety of both customers and employees, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.



Customers are encouraged to utilize the department’s e-Services portal to complete numerous transactions such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and completing the new resident application.

“Be patient with us, you know, we understand this is a new thing for everyone but you know we’re going to get through this and we’ll see to it we serve our customers​,” Wes Moster, Director of Communications for the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security​ said Monday.



The department has added protective screens at examiner counters, limited capacity inside centers based on recommended guidelines, is providing face shields for examiners performing road skills tests and following employer guidelines set by the Tennessee Pledge.

“Customers are very appreciative and adaptive to what’s being done and they’re appreciative of the changes we’ve taken to protect customers and their overall health​,” Moster said.

When visiting a center, all customers are required to:

• Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer

• Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

• Answer COVID-19 health screening questions

• Distance at least six feet from others when possible

• Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

• Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if center has reached limited capacity.

Monday, May 18: Select services begin

• Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.

• Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22.

• New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.

• E-Tickets will re-launch at all Driver Services Center locations. Applicants may place themselves in line up to two hours before visiting a center by requesting an E-Ticket online but is not an appointment.

Monday, June 15: Road skills tests resume

• Skills tests appointments will resume at all full-service Driver Services Centers. Walk-ins will be offered on a limited basis.

Monday, July 6: REAL ID resumes

• The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit their website.

