WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders rescued a driver from a creek in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver, a man in his 80s, was trying to cross Fall Creek to see a friend on the other side when his vehicle was swept off the road into the creek.

The driver was rescued from the creek by first responders in a raft and was responsive while medics checked him out in an ambulance.

His vehicle floated around 50 yards down the creek and water reached the top of the door as the driver was rescued by the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency swift water rescue team. He was trapped in the creek for nearly an hour, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately released.