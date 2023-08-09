ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Robertson County Emergency Management Agency has released details about an incident that left the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 closed for hours on Monday.

Authorities in Robertson County were initially notified of a possible vehicle fire that had occurred on I-65 at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

Officials were later advised that the scene involved a semi-truck that overturned and had a fire in the engine compartment. Passersby with fire extinguishers attempted to put out the fire while the driver of the semi remained trapped inside.

Upon arrival, first responders were able to assist passersby in removing the driver from the semi. The driver was evaluated and told officials that the truck was hauling approximately 8,700 gallons of gasoline.

Robertson County EMA said additional agencies — the Millersville Fire Department and White House Fire Department —responded to scene to assess for potential leaks and hazards, which resulted in a closure on the northbound lanes of I-65.

After assessing the scene, fire personnel determined that there were no reports of leaks. Officials said they decided to offload the gasoline with a procedure called “hot tapping,” which consisted of holes being drilled in the tanker to pump the gasoline in a new tanker.

According to Robertson County EMA, the procedure is dangerous and the risk of sparking a fire is high. As a result, Nashville Fire Department’s Hazmat Company was requested to the scene to provide foam, which caused the southbound lanes of I-65 to close as well.

All lanes of I-65 were reopened around 7 p.m. after emergency were able to successfully offload the gasoline and towed it away.