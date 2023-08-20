SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders in Smith County spent part of their Saturday night rescuing a driver who slammed into the back of a semi-truck on Interstate 40.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said personnel were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at approximately 9:41 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.19 to respond to a crash involving a car and a semi-truck.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, the driver of the car exited the interstate when it struck the back of a parked semi.

Upon arrival, the rescue squad and members of the New Middleton Fire Department had to use extrication tools to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, who was from out of state, was treated on scene by Smith County EMS and taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital after being removed from the vehicle.

It remains unclear the extent of injuries the driver of the car sustained during the crash. No other information was immediately released.