Driver remains in critical condition after fiery I-65 S crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said the semi driver involved in the fiery I-65 S crash on Thursday is still in critical condition.

Officers said 25-year-old Yuniel Reyes Abreu, of Florida, remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said the flatbed trailer was carrying three steel rings and a large block of metal weighing about 10 tons. It was traveling south when it hit a roadside overpass support column before losing control and bursting into flames. Abreu was able to escape but was seriously injured.

According to a release, an SUV was damaged after struck with parts of the truck’s load. Injuries in that crash were minor. A car traveling north was struck by flying debris and suffered minor damage.

All lanes of I-65 S were reopened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.