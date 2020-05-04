Driver, passenger injured when tree falls on ATV in Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured when powerful winds caused a tree to fall onto an ATV in Cannon County Sunday evening.

According to Cannon County Emergency Management, the winds picked up, causing the tree to collapse and land on the ATV along Thurston Road.

Emergency officials said the male driver had a large gash to his head, while a 15-year-old female passenger suffered a head injury. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.