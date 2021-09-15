Semi driver in deadly Nashville crash facing several charges months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a semi that was involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 24 back in February is now being charged.

Metro police said Lois Mader, 59, was killed when her vehicle was rear-ended while she was in slow-moving traffic on I-24 East at the I-65 North split.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of the semi, Alexandre Koul, 65, was taking the I-24 split onto I-65 North and did not apply his brakes before crashing into a Nissan Armada, which then crashed into Mader’s vehicle. Her vehicle then crashed with a pickup truck and a second semi. She died at the scene.

Four other people were taken to the hospital and as many as six vehicles were involved in total.

At the time, MNPD said the Tennessee Highway Patrol would conduct an inspection of Koul’s semi for mechanical issues and that the District Attorney would be consulted on charges at the conclusion of the investigation.

Online records now show Koul facing several charges after being booked into the Metro jail on Tuesday.

The charges include one count of vehicular homicide, four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon – listed as a vehicle, and three counts of felony aggravated assault. His total bond is $800,000.