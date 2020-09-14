Driver of jack-knifed tractor-trailer on I-65 had medical emergency, dies at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a tractor-trailer who jackknifed on Interstate 65 southbound during a medical emergency near Wedgewood Avenue on Sunday afternoon has died at an area hospital.

According to TDOT, the incident occurred around 5:38 p.m. Metro Police said the driver, who was not identified, lost control of the semi during his medical emergency and crashed the truck into a ditch.

Nashville Fire tells News 2 that the truck did not experience any type of fuel or hazardous material leak.

TDOT estimated that the scene would not be clear until at least midnight Monday morning. The scene has since cleared, however.

