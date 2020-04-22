Driver killed in Overton County crash

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have identified a 76-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Overton County.

A crash report released Wednesday morning by Tennessee Highway Patrol indicates Eric Carwile was driving a pick-up truck south along State Route 84 just before 5 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a left curve.

Troopers said the vehicle went off the right side of the road and into a ditch, before striking a boulder and rolling twice.

Carwile died as a result of his injuries, the crash report states. The report reveals Carwile was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

