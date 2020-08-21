Driver killed in I-40 crash at Spence Lane believed to be Kentucky man

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 westbound near Spence Lane on Thursday afternoon. (TDOT SmartWay)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The driver killed in Thursday’s fiery single-vehicle crash at the I-40 west Spence Lane exit ramp has been tentatively identified as Noel D. McQueen, 58, of Lily, Kentucky.

Metro Police announced Friday the Medical Examiner’s Office is working with family to confirm the identification.

MNPD’s release states McQueen’s truck crashed head-on into the impact attenuator of the exit ramp and caught fire. He was trapped in the truck. His passenger, Jerimiah Smith, 39, of McKee, Kentucky, was ejected.

Tennessee Highway Patrol found Smith on the ground near the burning truck when they arrived.

Troopers pulled Smith to safety and then joined MNPD to try and remove McQueen from the burning vehicle but were unable to do so as flames engulfed the cab of the truck.

More than 25 fire extinguishers were used by responding units in the effort to control the flames. Smith said that he was sleeping in the truck and woke up on the ground after the crash.