Driver killed in crash on Wilson County interstate

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman from Lyles was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 westbound in Wilson County Thursday evening.

The crash, which involved a car and two semi tractor-trailers, was reported around 5:30 p.m., not far from the Linwood Road exit.

According to a crash report provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 50-year-old Angela Scott was driving her car east, when she rear-ended a tractor trailer. Troopers said Scott lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway, crossing into the westbound lanes of the interstate, where her car was struck nearly head-on by another semi.

Scott was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, investigators said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

