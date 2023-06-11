MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that left a man dead after his vehicle hit a tree Saturday evening in Madison.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Neelys Bend Road on Saturday, June 10.

According to Metro police, investigations show that a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Neelys Bend Road at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway while coming out of a curve.

Officials reported that the Dodge pickup struck a large tree and caught fire. The driver of the pickup was trapped inside the vehicle, according to Metro police.

Metro police presume the driver to be 40-year-old Mark R. Jones, of Madison. However, the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to verify the driver’s identity.

No other information was immediately released.