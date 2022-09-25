MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after their vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Macon County on Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Highway 261 around 4 p.m. after receiving reports of a truck that had crashed into the back of a semi.

According to the Smith County Rescue Squad, the semi had deployed its safety markers and pulled over on the shoulder due to mechanical issues.

Officials say that’s when a truck traveling eastbound struck the rear of the semi. Upon arrival, officials discovered that the driver of the truck was deceased.

At the scene, the Smith County Rescue Squad had to extricate the deceased driver from the vehicle. New Middleton Fire & Law Enforcement also assisted in clearing the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating the events that led to the deadly crash.

No other information was immediately released.