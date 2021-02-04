Driver involved in Madison crash that killed mother, son charged with vehicular homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vehicular homicide charges have been added against a 39-year-old woman already arrested for DUI after a crash that killed a mother and son in Madison last week.

Metro police said Mary Wood, 93, and her 61-year-old son, Robert Wood were killed in the head-on collision the night of Jan. 27 on East Old Hickory Boulevard at Myatt Drive.

Detectives determined Robert Wood was driving north on Myatt Drive, when he and Heather Markman, who was driving east on Old Hickory Boulevard, simultaneously entered the intersection and crashed.

Robert Wood was pronounced dead on the scene, while his mother was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she died.

Heather Markman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As Markman was being transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said she told a paramedic that she had consumed four shots of alcohol and two alcoholic beverages at a bar prior to the collision.

Markman was charged with DUI immediately following the crash. Two counts of vehicular homicide were added against her Wednesday night and she was booked into the Metro jail again.

Bond for Markman has been set at $300,000.