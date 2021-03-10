Driver injured after fiery crash during La Vergne police pursuit

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A speeding driver who fled from La Vergne officers during a traffic stop was injured after a fiery crash late Tuesday night, police said.

La Vergne police said they attempted to stop a driver on Murfreesboro Road around 11:30 p.m. for excessive speeding. The driver reportedly fled, leading police on a pursuit.

Officers said the driver ran a red light at Waldron Road and Murfreesboro Road, where he crashed into an SUV, before his vehicle flipped and caught fire, trapping him inside.

Police used fire extinguishers to put the fire out, as the fire department arrived and removed the driver from the crashed vehicle. He was seriously injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported, according to investigators.

The driver faces charges of evading arrest, DUI, driving on a revoked license and reckless endangerment. His name has not been released.