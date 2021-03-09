Driver injured after crash involving construction truck near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was injured after crashing into the back of a flatbed construction truck stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 65 near downtown Nashville Monday night.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the crash scene on I-65 northbound near the I-24 split by Fern Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers said the truck had its caution lights activated and was part of a road crew working construction. The driver of the car was traveling “at a high-rate of speed” and slammed into the back of the truck, according to investigators.

The driver of the car was transported to a hospital, but the extent of her injuries was not known.

No additional information was immediately released.