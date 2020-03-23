1  of  30
Driver hangs onto tree after being swept away by floodwaters in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A person has been rescued after being swept away by flood waters in Lawrence County early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded around 6 a.m. to the area of Lambs Ferry Road and Union Hill Road in Leoma for a water rescue.

According to county officials, the person got onto the roof of a vehicle after becoming trapped in high water. The person was then washed away by the water and held onto a tree until being rescued.

Crews were able to perform a rescue in about 30 minutes. They said they then transported the person safely back to dry land.

No injuries were reported.

