Driver flees from Brentwood officers, ditches vehicle outside business

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood police are searching for a driver who sped away from officers Tuesday night, then ditched the vehicle involved in the parking lot of a business.

Police said the vehicle was located Wednesday morning outside of Stewart Builder Supply on Mallory Lane near Moores Lane.

Detectives are working to determine if the vehicle was stolen and who was driving.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.