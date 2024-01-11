DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A North Carolina man lost his life following a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the incident took place just before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Authorities said a 2017 Ford F-150 was heading south on State Route 146 (Short Mountain Highway) when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and overcorrected. As a result, the truck reportedly went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole, overturned, and came to a stop.

The Ford’s driver — identified by officials as 30-year-old Thomas Claston Beltz of North Carolina — was not wearing a seatbelt and ended up fatally injured in the crash.

No additional details have been released about this deadly wreck.