Driver critically injured in Antioch crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major road in Antioch was shut down in both directions early Monday morning after a crash that critically injured a man.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Road.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his 20’s with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Murfreesboro Pike was shut down in both directions between Mt. View Road and Hamilton Church Road, as police investigated the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories