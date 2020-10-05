Driver crashes through wall of East Nashville law office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A law office in the Five Points area of East Nashville was damaged when a truck crashed through the wall early Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Forrest Avenue, which is off of Main Street.

Metro police said the driver was coming out of an alley, when he failed to stop. The truck slammed through the wall of the business, causing extensive damage.

The driver told police his brakes failed, according to investigators.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.