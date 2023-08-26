MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While working the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 65 on Saturday, Millersville first responders had a close call with another vehicle.

As crews were handling the initial collision on I-65 North, the Millersville Fire Department said a motorist heading northbound hit the parked fire apparatus, which was serving as a safety buffer between traffic and the crash site.

Even though nobody involved in the incident was injured, the photos posted by fire officials show the damage sustained by the fire truck and a pickup truck stopped in front of it.

(Courtesy: Millersville Fire Department)

“Please remember to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles,” the fire department wrote on Facebook following the crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Move Over Law “requires motorists to move over into an adjacent lane of traffic, when safe to do so, or alternatively to slow down when approaching emergency vehicles, including recovery vehicles (tow trucks), highway maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicles, or utility service vehicles.”

Officials added that the law essentially applies to any emergency vehicles with audible or visual signals — in other words, with sirens or flashing lights — that drivers may encounter on Tennessee roadways.