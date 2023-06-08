LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver is being cited after a crash involving a school bus in Lawrence County.

The crash happened Monday on Highway 43 North. According to THP, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling north in the left lane while a Pontiac G6 was starting to move after stopping for a school bus. The bus had just picked up two children on its way to Ethridge Elementary School.

Troopers said the Sonata rear-ended the Pontiac causing the Pontiac to hit the left front wheel of the school bus. The Pontiac overturned onto its top and the driver had to be flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. The five children inside the bus were not injured.

According to THP, the driver of the Sonata was also not injured and is now being cited for violating the Due Care Law.