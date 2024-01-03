ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities said no injuries were reported after a driver crashed their vehicle into an Estill Springs business early Wednesday morning.

The Estill Springs Police Department were sent to Soul Flowers in the 900 block of South Main Street on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to respond to a vehicle that had entered a building.

Witnesses were able to help the driver out of the vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene, officials said.

According to Estill Springs police, no one was inside the business when the crash occurred, and no injuries were reported.

The driver was cited and released from the scene. Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.