Driver cited after being accused of hitting Clarksville crossing guard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was cited after reportedly hitting a crossing guard in Clarksville with her pick up truck.

The crossing guard told police she had stopped traffic in both directions on Trenton Road and Marla Drive in front of Northeast High School.

According to the guard, a pick-up truck made a left turn onto Trenton Road and apparently hit the guard’s upper shoulder with her driver side mirror.

The driver said she did not see the crossing guard because her view was blocked by the pillar on her truck, but once she hit her she immediately stopped.

Police cited the driver with Failure to Use Reasonable Care.

The crossing guard sustained minor injuries and took herself to be evaluated by medical personnel.