Driver charged with hitting pedestrian on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE,Tenn., (WKRN) — A man was charged after Metro police said he hit a pedestrian while driving on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville.

Officers were called to Nolensville Pike and Allied Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s where they said Brian Sandidge, 46, hit a pedestrian. According to a report, the victim had life threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said Sandidge admitted to not having any vehicle insurance and police also learned his driver’s license had been revoked.

Sandidge was arrested on two charges and has since been released on bond.

