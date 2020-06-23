Driver charged with DUI after rear-ending Smyrna fire engine Tuesday

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — City officials in Smyrna said a fire engine was rear-ended in a crash on Tuesday.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on Enon Springs Road East. Tennessee Highway patrol responded to the accident.

They said the driver of a pick-up truck hit the back of the fire engine. The driver and the passenger left on foot. Smyrna police found the driver and the passenger, taking them into custody.

THP troopers arrested the driver with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance.

The driver’s wife was the passenger and was charged with public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident.

Both were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.