OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian late Friday night in Old Hickory has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Metro police say the crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. Officers say a male pedestrian, for reasons unknown, was standing in the northbound lane of the roadway when he struck and killed by a Kia Soul.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Preliminary investigation shows that the driver and passenger of the Kia reported they did not have time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.
At the scene, the driver of the Kia, 60-year-old Kenneth Bumbalough, admitted to officers that he had consumed half a pint of gin before the crash.
Officers say Bumbalough showed several signs of impairment, and a blood sample was taken to be analyzed for alcohol content.
Bumbalough was charged with Driving Under the Influence and no proof of insurance. No other information was immediately released.