OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian late Friday night in Old Hickory has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Metro police say the crash occurred at 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Robinson Road. Officers say a male pedestrian, for reasons unknown, was standing in the northbound lane of the roadway when he struck and killed by a Kia Soul.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver and passenger of the Kia reported they did not have time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Kenneth Bumbalough (Source: MNPD)

At the scene, the driver of the Kia, 60-year-old Kenneth Bumbalough, admitted to officers that he had consumed half a pint of gin before the crash.

Officers say Bumbalough showed several signs of impairment, and a blood sample was taken to be analyzed for alcohol content.

Bumbalough was charged with Driving Under the Influence and no proof of insurance. No other information was immediately released.