NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Hardin County early Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), at 12:50 a.m. 52-year-old Len Welsh II was traveling on U.S. 641 or State Route 114 in a 2004 Ford F-350 south of the Tennessee River Bridge.

THP said the Ford truck traveled off the road and struck a guardrail and overturned. The passenger in the truck, 53-year-old Rebecca Gray of Bath Springs, was killed.

Officials said at the time of the crash, Welsh was wearing his seat belt, while Gray was not.

Welsh has since been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.