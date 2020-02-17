Driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured child on I-65 in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin woman faces multiple charges after a wrong-way, head-on crash that shutdown the southbound lanes of I-65 in Robertson County Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Alina Green was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate around 6:15 a.m. and slammed her compact car head-on into a passenger car near the 108 mile marker. A pick-up truck then swerved to avoid Green’s car and ran off the road into a grass embankment.

Troopers said a four-year-old child in Green’s car was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. The child was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, but a condition was not immediately released.

The 50-year-old driver of the passenger car hit head-on was also injured, but investigators did not release the extent of the injuries.

Green was arrested and booked into the Robertson County jail on charges including vehicular assault and aggravated reckless endangerment.

The crash remains under investigation.